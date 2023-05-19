Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.92.

NYSE AR opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

