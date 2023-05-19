Analyzing Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Q.E.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Q.E.P. has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. 0.59% 3.33% 1.22% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q.E.P. and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Q.E.P. and CompX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $445.53 million 0.12 $9.65 million $0.78 17.77 CompX International $166.60 million 1.37 $20.87 million $1.78 10.40

CompX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q.E.P.. CompX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q.E.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Q.E.P. and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CompX International beats Q.E.P. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, markets, and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand. The North America segment involves operations in the United States and and Canada. The Europe segment consists of operations in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The Australia or New Zealand segment markets and sells its products to home improvement retail centers and specialty distribution outlets. It offers its products through the QEP, ROBERTS, Capitol, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Vitrex, Homelux, TileRite, PRCI, Nupla, HISCO, Plasplugs, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Tomecanic, Bénètiere, and Elastiment brands. The company was founded by Lewis Gould in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

