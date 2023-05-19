Analyzing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.72 $109.91 million $1.92 58.49 Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.62 $1.82 billion $20.59 1.87

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.14% 4.62% 4.03% Daqo New Energy 39.70% 25.68% 21.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IPG Photonics and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.26%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

