Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target at $34.13

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Securities dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of FDMT opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
