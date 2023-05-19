Analysts Offer Predictions for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $19.17 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $46,957.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,579.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,858 shares of company stock worth $1,752,912 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

