Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $23,398.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $24,920.30.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $23,577.30.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.