Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,329.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

