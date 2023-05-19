AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 674.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of AME opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

