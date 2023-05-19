Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $303.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.84.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

