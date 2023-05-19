American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $191.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.26. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.