American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,385 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.42% of American Tower worth $413,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.
American Tower Price Performance
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.