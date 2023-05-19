Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amdocs by 76.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.1 %

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOX stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

