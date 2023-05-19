Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Trading Down 0.9%

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.42). 14,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.43).

Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.10. The company has a market capitalization of £170.55 million, a P/E ratio of -298.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Amati AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,842.11%.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

