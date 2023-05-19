Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Trading Up 0.6%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWCMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Alumina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

