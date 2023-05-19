Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,868,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,833,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $922,652.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,678,968.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,868,117 shares in the company, valued at $92,833,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,235,046 shares of company stock valued at $993,331,331. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

