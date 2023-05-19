Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram Sells 75,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

