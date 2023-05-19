Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

