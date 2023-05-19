Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allegro MicroSystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,415,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

