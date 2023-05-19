Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of ALGM opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.69.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
