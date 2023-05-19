Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $5.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALIM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALIM stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

