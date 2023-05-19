Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BABA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.63.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of BABA opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,183,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
