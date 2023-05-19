Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BABA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Shares of BABA opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,183,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

