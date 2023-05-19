Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Trimmed by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,225 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.94. 13,973,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,747,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

