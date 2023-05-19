Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Steven Keith Burke Sells 63,567 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

AKBA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 183,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

