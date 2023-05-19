AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up to $116.19

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $116.19, but opened at $120.18. AGCO shares last traded at $114.99, with a volume of 396,546 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

