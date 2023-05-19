AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 49,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.39.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.