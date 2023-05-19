AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 49,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.39.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.