Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Position Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,690 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Afya worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Afya by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 991,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Afya had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.26%. Equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

