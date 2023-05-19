AerCap (NYSE:AER) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after buying an additional 2,616,549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,363 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in AerCap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

