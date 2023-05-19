Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Increased to $9.80 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 301.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of AMTX opened at $2.44 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aemetis by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

