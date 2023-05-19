Aegis Financial Corp Takes Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Westwood Holdings Group accounts for 1.0% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 1.19% of Westwood Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $146,072. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

WHG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,146. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

