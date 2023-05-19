Aegis Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,158,471 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,158,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. Matrix Service makes up 6.3% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 4.29% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

