Aegis Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,158,471 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,158,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. Matrix Service makes up 6.3% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 4.29% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
