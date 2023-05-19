Aegis Financial Corp Invests $4.02 Million in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 482,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Eldorado Gold comprises 3.5% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. 860,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,873. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.