Aegis Financial Corp Invests $390,000 in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 628,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Solitario Zinc comprises 0.3% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 0.97% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,383. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Solitario Zinc

(Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals and zinc-related exploration mineral properties. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.