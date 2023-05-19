Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

