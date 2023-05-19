Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

NYSE AAP traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 266,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

