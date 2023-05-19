ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 530,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 392,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.11.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

