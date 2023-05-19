Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,726 shares of company stock valued at $136,884 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.