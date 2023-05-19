abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

KEYS opened at $157.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

