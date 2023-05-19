abrdn plc Purchases 2,140 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

abrdn plc raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

