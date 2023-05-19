abrdn plc Has $35.05 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 2.05% of ArcBest worth $35,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $87.17 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

