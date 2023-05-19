abrdn plc Has $31.33 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

abrdn plc grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $296.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $296.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

