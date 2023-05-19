abrdn plc Has $28.38 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,657 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 361,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,090 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.