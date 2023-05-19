abrdn plc Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

abrdn plc raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

