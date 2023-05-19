abrdn plc Buys 105,217 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $32,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

