abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

abrdn plc raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 3.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,780.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,602.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,333.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

