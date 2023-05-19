abrdn plc Acquires 7,187 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $312.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $312.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

