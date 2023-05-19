abrdn plc Acquires 37,055 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

