Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 138,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 43,797 shares.The stock last traded at $91.71 and had previously closed at $90.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 173,008 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 340.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

