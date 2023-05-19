ABCMETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.40 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $161.40 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,934.78 or 1.00081299 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001993 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $463.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

