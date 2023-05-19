820 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.87. 272,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,767. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

