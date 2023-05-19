5,027 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.29 and a 200-day moving average of $233.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.