4,604 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,421 shares of company stock worth $15,974,021. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,584. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

